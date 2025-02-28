All Tar Heels

Huge Texas Prep Looking Forward to UNC Football Tour

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have already made an impression on 2026 defensive lineman Jake Johnson.

The UNC football recruiting team officially entered the fray for Prosper High School (Texas) junior defensive lineman Jake Johnson with an offer back in late January. Now, it looks as though Bill Belichick & Co. will soon get a chance to host the 6-foot-3, 290-pound top-tier three-star.

On Wednesday evening, Johnson advertised his continued mutual interest with the Tar Heels via the following post on social media, noting that he "can't wait to see Chapel Hill and what Bill Belichick is building."

Johnson currently stacks up at No. 671 overall, No. 66 among defensive linemen, and No. 88 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His offer sheet has grown to well over two dozen suitors, including more than half in the past two months alone.

Meanwhile, the UNC football coaches have reeled in seven early verbal commits on the 2026 recruiting trail. Their impressive haul checks in at No. 20 overall, according to 247Sports, and No. 4 in the ACC.

