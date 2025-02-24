UNC Football Staff Loses to Southern Cal for Four-Star DE
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew didn't enter the Simote Katoanga sweepstakes until late January. So, although they were one of the top contenders for the Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) junior, it's no surprise he committed elsewhere.
Katoanga, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end who doubles as a tight end on the other side of the ball and moonlights as a power forward on the hardwood, formally announced his verbal pledge to the Southern Cal Trojans via the following posted video on Sunday:
The top-shelf four-star prospect, checking in at No. 107 overall, No. 12 among defensive linemen, and No. 13 in California on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, chose the Trojans over the Tar Heels, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Meanwhile, the 2026 UNC football recruiting class consists of seven three-star verbal pledges. The impressive early collection currently stacks up at No. 19 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 4 in the ACC.
