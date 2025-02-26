All Tar Heels

UNC Football: Bill Belichick Trying to Flip Four-Star Georgia Pledge

Polished defender Jontavius Wyman, now a full-fledged UNC football target, has been committed to the Bulldogs for seven months.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jonesboro High School (Ga.) defensive back Jontavius Wyman, a versatile prep athlete standing as a consensus top-tier four-star, announced his pledge to the SEC powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs back in late July and hasn't budged. Apparently, that isn't deterring UNC football head coach Bill Belichick.

ALSO READ: UNC Loses to Southern Cal for Four-Star Prospect

Now boasting over 50 offers, Wyman's latest came from the first-year Tar Heel leader and former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach late Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound ballhawk revealed his new suitor via the following social media post:

He currently ranks No. 162 overall, No. 14 among cornerbacks, and No. 21 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

While Jontavius Wyman remains committed to 10th-year Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, he has begun scheduling a few visits elsewhere. The Miami Hurricanes are lurking as another ACC program squarely in contention to potentially flip the coveted talent.

For now, Bill Belichick and his cohorts in Chapel Hill hold a seven-deep collection of 2026 commits, checking in at No. 20 overall in the cycle, according to 247Sports, and stacking up at No. 4 against their conference counterparts.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Add 'Big U-Hall' to 2026 Recruiting Class

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football