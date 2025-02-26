UNC Football: Bill Belichick Trying to Flip Four-Star Georgia Pledge
Jonesboro High School (Ga.) defensive back Jontavius Wyman, a versatile prep athlete standing as a consensus top-tier four-star, announced his pledge to the SEC powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs back in late July and hasn't budged. Apparently, that isn't deterring UNC football head coach Bill Belichick.
Now boasting over 50 offers, Wyman's latest came from the first-year Tar Heel leader and former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach late Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound ballhawk revealed his new suitor via the following social media post:
He currently ranks No. 162 overall, No. 14 among cornerbacks, and No. 21 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
While Jontavius Wyman remains committed to 10th-year Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, he has begun scheduling a few visits elsewhere. The Miami Hurricanes are lurking as another ACC program squarely in contention to potentially flip the coveted talent.
For now, Bill Belichick and his cohorts in Chapel Hill hold a seven-deep collection of 2026 commits, checking in at No. 20 overall in the cycle, according to 247Sports, and stacking up at No. 4 against their conference counterparts.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.