UNC's Khmouri House Picks Up ACC Player of the Week Honors

For the second week in a row, a defensive player from North Carolina has been given ACC Player of the Week honors.

Grant Chachere

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Linebacker Khmori House has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In UNC’s 20-15 win over Stanford, House racked up a career and game high 13 tackles, including eight solo tackles, and also grabbed his first interception of the season and second of his career. House’s 13 tackles are the sixth most by an ACC player this year.

That mark is also the most by a Carolina player since NFL linebacker Cedric Gray had 17 against NC State in 2023. 

House made a critical pass breakup on Stanford's final drive, thwarting the Cardinal's attempt at a late comeback and helping secure the win for North Carolina. The sophomore standout set the tone defensively from the start, recording eight tackles in the first half alone—a performance that energized the Tar Heels and established their defensive dominance early in the game.

North Carolina’s Defensive Performance

North Carolina’s defense was pivotal in the Tar Heels’ victory, limiting their third straight opponent to 20 points or fewer. Stanford managed only 320 yards of total offense—including 284 passing yards, with most of that output coming in the fourth quarter after UNC built a 20-3 lead.

Although North Carolina nearly let a 17-point lead slip away in the final 12 minutes, its double-digit advantage would not have happened without the defense consistently containing Stanford. Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown was under constant pressure and was sacked nine times by the Tar Heels. Over the past three games, the North Carolina defense has tallied 19 sacks. Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson each recorded three sacks, Andrew Simpson had two, and Smith Vilbert added one.

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) defend in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The nine sacks rank as the third-most in program history, trailing only the school record of 10 set against Virginia last season. The Tar Heels have had 19 sacks in its last three games and has 27 throughout the season.

Linebackers Khmori House and Andrew Simpson, who lead the team in tackles, delivered perhaps their best collective performance. House registered a season-high 13 tackles—eight solo—along with an interception and a pass breakup. Simpson added six tackles, including three solo, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Tar Heels' streak of not allowing an offensive touchdown lasted 148 minutes—ending in the fourth quarter against Stanford. That run dated back to the second quarter versus Virginia. Opponents have scored only three offensive touchdowns in UNC’s last 13 quarters.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

