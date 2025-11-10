UNC's Khmouri House Picks Up ACC Player of the Week Honors
For the second week in a row, a defensive player from North Carolina has been given ACC Player of the Week honors.
Linebacker Khmori House has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In UNC’s 20-15 win over Stanford, House racked up a career and game high 13 tackles, including eight solo tackles, and also grabbed his first interception of the season and second of his career. House’s 13 tackles are the sixth most by an ACC player this year.
That mark is also the most by a Carolina player since NFL linebacker Cedric Gray had 17 against NC State in 2023.
House made a critical pass breakup on Stanford's final drive, thwarting the Cardinal's attempt at a late comeback and helping secure the win for North Carolina. The sophomore standout set the tone defensively from the start, recording eight tackles in the first half alone—a performance that energized the Tar Heels and established their defensive dominance early in the game.
North Carolina’s Defensive Performance
North Carolina’s defense was pivotal in the Tar Heels’ victory, limiting their third straight opponent to 20 points or fewer. Stanford managed only 320 yards of total offense—including 284 passing yards, with most of that output coming in the fourth quarter after UNC built a 20-3 lead.
Although North Carolina nearly let a 17-point lead slip away in the final 12 minutes, its double-digit advantage would not have happened without the defense consistently containing Stanford. Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown was under constant pressure and was sacked nine times by the Tar Heels. Over the past three games, the North Carolina defense has tallied 19 sacks. Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson each recorded three sacks, Andrew Simpson had two, and Smith Vilbert added one.
The nine sacks rank as the third-most in program history, trailing only the school record of 10 set against Virginia last season. The Tar Heels have had 19 sacks in its last three games and has 27 throughout the season.
Linebackers Khmori House and Andrew Simpson, who lead the team in tackles, delivered perhaps their best collective performance. House registered a season-high 13 tackles—eight solo—along with an interception and a pass breakup. Simpson added six tackles, including three solo, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
The Tar Heels' streak of not allowing an offensive touchdown lasted 148 minutes—ending in the fourth quarter against Stanford. That run dated back to the second quarter versus Virginia. Opponents have scored only three offensive touchdowns in UNC’s last 13 quarters.
