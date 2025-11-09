Three Observations from UNC's Sloppy Homecoming Win over Stanford
North Carolina (4-5, 2-3 ACC) played an ugly game against Stanford (3-7, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday night, but it was enough for a 20-15 win.
Although the Tar Heels came away with a victory, they were outgained 320-253 and committed 11 penalties. The defense dominated for much of the game, but surrendered 284 passing yards—though a significant portion of those came in garbage time.
The Tar Heels earned their second straight victory and are now two wins away from becoming bowl eligible. The good news: North Carolina does not have to leave the state down the stretch. The bad news: The remaining schedule is tough, with Wake Forest, Duke and NC State looming—and the days of playing struggling teams like Stanford and Syracuse are over.
Given their performance on Saturday, things may not look promising for the Tar Heels. However, they still feature one of the best defenses in the country, not just the ACC.
Here are my three observations from UNC’s ugly win:
The Offense Regressed
After showing significant improvement over the last three weeks, North Carolina’s offense reverted to its old ways from before the second bye week. The Tar Heels managed just 253 yards—including only 53 in the first half—against the nation’s No. 117 defense, which had allowed 424.9 yards per game entering Saturday. By contrast, North Carolina put up 426 yards last week against a similarly poor Syracuse defense. It was a major regression.
While Gio Lopez’s stat line—18-for-25 for 203 yards and two touchdowns—looked solid on paper, it doesn’t tell the whole story. He completed just five of eight passes for 28 yards with a lost fumble in the first half.
I Get a Sack, You Get a Sack, Everyone Gets a Sack
Stanford quarterback Elijah Brown had a rough day in the pocket, getting sacked nine times by North Carolina’s defense. The Tar Heels have notched 19 sacks over their last three games. Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson each recorded three sacks, Andrew Simpson had two and Smith Vilbert added one.
The nine sacks are the third-most in program history, trailing only the school record of 10 set against Virginia in a 41-14 win last season.
House and Simpson Showed Out
Linebackers Khmouri House and Andrew Simpson have been two of North Carolina’s most consistent defensive players, leading the team in tackles. However, this might have been their best collective performance yet.
House had a season-high 13 tackles – eight of which are solo – with an interception and a pass breakup. Simpson had six tackles – three solo – with two sacks and a forced fumble.
