Grading UNC’s Messy Homecoming Win, Highlighted by Dominant Defensive Showing
North Carolina (4-5, 2-3 ACC) played an ugly game against Stanford (3-7, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday night, but it was enough for a 20-15 win.
The Tar Heels secured their second consecutive win and are now just two victories from bowl eligibility. The upside for North Carolina: The Tar Heels won’t have to leave the state to finish out the regular season. The downside, however, is that theremaining schedule is tough, with Wake Forest, Duke and NC State looming—and the days of playing struggling teams like Stanford and Syracuse are over.
With that being said, here are my grades for Saturday's game and they may be the best of the season.
Offense: D+
After showing significant improvement over the last three weeks, North Carolina’s offense reverted to its old ways from before the second bye week. The Tar Heels managed just 253 yards—including only 53 in the first half—against the nation’s No. 117 defense, which had allowed 424.9 yards per game entering Saturday. By contrast, North Carolina put up 426 yards last week against a similarly poor Syracuse defense. It was a major regression.
While Gio Lopez’s stat line—18-for-25 for 203 yards and two touchdowns—looked solid on paper, it doesn’t tell the whole story. He completed just five of eight passes for 28 yards with a lost fumble in the first half.
The rushing attack also struggled, as Carolina’s leading rusher, Davion Gause, managed just 11 carries for 28 yards (2.5 yards per carry). Demon June, who ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries last week in the 27-10 victory over Syracuse, had only three carries for five yards this time.
However, wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour delivered strong performances. Shipp finished with five catches for a team-high 83 yards and a touchdown, while Paysour led the team with six catches for 54 yards.
Defense: A+
The defense played a crucial role in the Tar Heels’ victory once again, holding their third consecutive opponent to 20 points or fewer. The Cardinal managed just 320 yards of total offense, with 284 of those coming through the air—most of which occurred in the fourth quarter after UNC had built a 20-3 lead.
Although the Tar Heels nearly squandered a 17-point advantage with under 12 minutes left, they wouldn't have enjoyed a double-digit lead in the first place if not for the defense consistently containing Stanford’s offense.
Stanford quarterback Elijah Brown had a rough day in the pocket, getting sacked nine times by North Carolina’s defense. The Tar Heels have notched 19 sacks over their last three games. Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson each recorded three sacks, Andrew Simpson had two and Smith Vilbert added one.
The nine sacks are the third-most in program history, trailing only the school record of 10 set against Virginia in a 41-14 win last season.
Linebackers Khmouri House and Andrew Simpson have been two of North Carolina’s most consistent defensive players, leading the team in tackles. However, this might have been their best collective performance yet.
House had a season-high 13 tackles – eight of which are solo – with an interception and a pass breakup. Simpson had six tackles – three solo – with two sacks and a forced fumble.
