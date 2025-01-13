Lightning Transfer Receiver Commits to UNC Football Staff
Former one-year Washington Huskies receiver Jason Robinson Jr. committed to UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts before signing his financial agreement with the Tar Heels on Saturday evening, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed. The 5-foot-10, 151-pound slot speedster's decision came just one day after announcing his entry in the transfer portal.
Robinson didn't see a single snap of game action with the Huskies. However, while redshirting his freshman campaign, he earned the program's Brian Stapp Defensive Scout Squad MVP for his efforts in helping Washington prepare for battle throughout the season.
As a top-tier three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Jason Robinson Jr. starred at San Juan Hills High School (Calif.) to the tune of checking in at No. 498 overall, No. 72 among wide receivers, and No. 39 in California on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
His addition to the Tar Heel family bumped the incoming UNC football transfer count to 15 this cycle. That first portal collection of the highly anticipated Bill Belichick era includes one other wide receiver in former two-year Michigan State Spartans talent Aziah Johnson.
The encouraging UNC football transfer haul, which grew by five names last week alone, now stacks up at No. 28 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 6 among ACC programs.
