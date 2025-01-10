Latest UNC Football Transfer Pickup Announces Arrival in Chapel Hill
Less than two weeks ago, Pryce Yates became the MVP of the Fenway Bowl after his UConn Huskies defeated the Tar Heels, 27-14, in Boston. Now, the recent UNC football transfer addition has already begun attending classes in Chapel Hill.
Yates, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end who signed with the Tar Heels earlier this week and has one year of eligibility remaining, provided the update via the following post and selfie from Kenan Stadium on Wednesday evening:
At No. 233 overall and No. 28 among edge rushers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Yates is a three-star transfer prospect with 32 appearances under his belt between his three seasons at UConn. With the Huskies, he totaled 108 tackles, 29.5 for a loss, 12.5 sacks, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
As a three-star prep at Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas, Pryce Yates checked in at No. 240 among defensive linemen on the 247Sports 2021 Composite.
He remains the latest addition to a 13-deep 2025 UNC football transfer haul that currently stacks up at No. 26 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 5 in the ACC.
The Tar Heel portal collection now contains three defensive linemen. That group includes former Delaware edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude and East Carolina defensive tackle CJ Mims.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.