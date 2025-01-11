UNC Football Secures Another Transfer in Secondary
With two years of eligibility remaining, former three-year Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back and North Carolina native Coleman Bryson committed to UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels before inking his financial agreement on Friday, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed.
ALSO READ: UNC Transfer Defender Pryce Yates Announces Arrival in Chapel Hill
Bryson is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety who hails from Waynesville, N.C., but became a three-star prep at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia. He arrived in Minnesota three years ago ranking No. 1,191 overall and No. 90 at his position on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.
As a redshirt sophomore this season, Bryson played 13 games for a Golden Gophers squad that finished 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten action. He tallied 20 tackles and three pass breakups.
Across 18 outings between his two previous campaigns, Coleman Bryson totaled 34 tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception returned 70 yards for a touchdown.
The UNC football transfer haul was stuck at 10 names for over two weeks before Belichick & Co. snagged four players in a span of six days this week. Those latest pickups include another safety in three-star Gavin Gibson from East Carolina.
UNC's 14-deep portal collection now ranks No. 27 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 6 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: UNC Head Coach Makes Former Tar Heel Commit Feel Like Top Priority
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.