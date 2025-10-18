All Tar Heels

LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC @ California

Grant Chachere

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (13) is tackled by Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton (23) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium.
/ Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina fans will be in for a late night as their Tar Heels (2-3, 0-1 ACC) take on the California Golden Bears (4-2, 1-1 ACC) in Berkeley on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina is seeking its first win over a Power Four opponent since Nov. 16, 2024, when it defeated Wake Forest in Chapel Hill. This season, UNC has been outscored by Power Four opponents 120-33, with an average margin of defeat of 29 points. Most recently, the Tar Heels were overwhelmed by Clemson, 38-10, including a 28-3 first-quarter deficit.

California has a lot of good players, including freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, wide receiver Trond Grizzell, linebacker Cade Uluave, and cornerback Hezekiah Masses. Moreover, its defense is a solid one.

"It's a big challenge for us here going across the country to play a good football team, and a team that I know is very well coached," head coach Bill Belichick said. "They do a lot of things fundamentally well that we have to be ready for."

