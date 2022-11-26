North Carolina falls to NC State in regular season finale

Noah Burnette's 35-yard field goal sailed wide left in double overtime, as North Carolina dropped to 9-3 on the season with a 30-27 loss to NC State.

The Tar Heel offense failed to show consistency for the second week in a row, leading to seven punts and zero minutes with the lead in regulation.

However, as their backs were against the wall in the fourth quarter, they rose to the occasion.

Trailing 17-10 at halftime, North Carolina scored twice in the game's final period to knot the score at 24.

After NC State took the lead with 3:54 remaining following an interception, Drake Maye marched the Tar Heel offense down the field, connecting with Antoine Green from five yards out as time expired to force overtime.

This came after a fourth down conversion to Bryson Nesbit from nine yards out to the NC State four yard line prolonged the drive with 18 seconds remaining.

Keeping the Tar Heels within striking distance was their defensive unit. Gene Chizik's group allowed just one score in the second half, this coming off of

a short field following a Maye interception.

NC State was forced to punt four times, crossing into North Carolina territory just once in six possessions.

A swap of field goals in the first overtime gave the Wolfpack the ball to start the second extra session. Failing to convert in a goal-to-go situation, NC State took the 30-27 lead.

North Carolina would need just 25 yards of offense to close out the rivalry contest. But on a third and three from the 18, Phil Longo dialed up a shot to the endzone and Josh Downs failed to bring down Maye's pass in-bounds.

In came Burnette to attempt to send the game to a third overtime. Missing his second field goal on the night cemented the loss for the Tar Heels, who will limp into Charlotte on a two-game losing streak.

Quarterback Drake Maye turned in his second consecutive game with less than 300 passing yards, finishing with 233 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The star for NC State came in the form of Ben Finley, who threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start. Wideout Devin Carter was the right hand man for the Wolpack signal caller, pulling down 6 passes for 130 yards and a score.

North Carolina finishes the regular season at 9-3 and on a two-game losing streak. A date with Clemson in Charlotte awaits, as the Tar Heels will compete for an ACC Championship.

With a victory, North Carolina would clinch their first ACC title since 1980 and their second 10-win season this century.