North Carolina vs. UCF Live Game Thread
North Carolina looks to build its momentum and pick up a huge road win over UCF.
Carolina (2-1) has bounced back after an embarrassing season-opening loss to TCU, posting consecutive wins over Charlotte and Richmond by a combined 61-9. In both games, the Tar Heels did not allow a touchdown, the first time they have done so in back-to-back contests since 2012. With a win over UCF, it could provide the boost needed for Bill Belichick's squad going into conference play.
The UNC offense will be led by quarterback Gio Lopez who has 417 total yards and four total touchdowns. True freshman tailback Demon June leads the Tar Heels with 200 yards and a touchdown through two games played. Jordan Shipp has recorded 10 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Its defense is led by linebackers Andrew Simpson and Khmori House. Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon is among the best in the ACC.
UCF (2-0) is coming off a bye week and is strong on both sides of the ball. The Knights rank 21st in total offense, averaging 491 yards per game, and 26th in total defense, allowing 261 yards per game. They narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 17-10 in the opener before routing North Carolina A&T 68-7 in Week 2.
The Knights have one of the best running back duos in the Big 12 with Jaden Nixon and Myles Montgomery. On defense, Nyjalik Kelly and former Tar Heel Rodney Lora lead ann extremely deep defensive line
UCF is once again under the direction of Scott Frost, now in his second tenure as head coach. Frost previously led the Knights for two seasons, highlighted by a perfect 13-0 campaign in 2017 that earned UCF a No. 6 finish in the AP Top 25. He then left for Nebraska, where he was dismissed three games into the 2022 season, before taking a brief hiatus from coaching. Frost returned to UCF in December 2024.
