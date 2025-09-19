UCF's Defensive Wall Stands Tall Against Tar Heels' Offense
North Carolina’s offense has been a major storyline this season, but for all of the wrong reasons.
The Tar Heels are in the 100s in nearly every single offensive category: 100th in rushing offense (130.3 yards per game), 117th in passing offense (148.7), 122nd in first downs and 125th in total offense (279.0 yards per game). That’s rough, buddy.
It also doesn’t help that UCF boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing just 261.0 yards per game to rank 26th nationally. The Knights are fifth in red-zone defense, ninth in scoring defense at 8.5 points per game, ninth in tackles for loss and 12th in first downs allowed.
It’s not looking good for North Carolina’s offense as the Tar Heels try to turn the corner. UCF isn’t Charlotte or Richmond — it’s another Power Four opponent. The last time UNC faced that level of competition, it ended in a 48-14 blowout loss to TCU on Sept. 1.
Here is a breakdown of UCF's defense.
Defensive Line
UCF has an extremely deep defensive line and it starts with defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, who has eight tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He has a 90.6 pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus.
The other edge rushers are Malachi Lawrence, who has four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups, and Sincere Edwards, who has seven tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
On the interior, UCF has RJ Jackson, Horace Lockett, and Rodney Lora.
Jackson has seven tackles.
Lockett has tallied seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.
Lora is a familiar face in North Carolina as he was a Tar Heel last season. He has eight tackles, a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Linebackers
The linebackers have some depth as well.
Keli Lawson played in the season opener against Jacksonville State, where he had three tackles. A Virginia Tech transfer, he had 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception last season with the Hokies.
Lewis Carter, a transfer from Oklahoma, has nine tackles this season. He recorded 21 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last year with the Sooners.
Despite being rotational players, Cole Kozlowski and Jayden McDonald.
Kozlowski has a team-high 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. McDonald has four tackles and an interception.
Defensive Backfield
UCF has one of the best defenses against the pass and allowed only 98.5 passing yards per game, the third-best in the country. The Knights are also fifth in the country when it comes to team passing efficiency defense.
At cornerback, Jayden Bellamy and Antione Jackson are the starters. At safety, Jayden Williams and Demari Henderson rotate at one spot, while Phillip Dunnam holds down the other. Braeden Marshall starts at the nickel position.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!