2025 UNC Football Schedule Breakdown: UCF Knights
UCF is in a transition period after parting ways with Gus Malzahn, who was dismissed following a 4-8 finish in the program’s second season in the Big 12.
To lead the next chapter, the Knights brought back a familiar face: Scott Frost. Frost famously guided UCF to a perfect 13-0 record and a self-proclaimed national championship in 2017, capped by a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.
A bounce-back season wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the Knights. Since 2004, UCF has recorded just four losing seasons — including two winless campaigns — and each time responded with a postseason appearance the following year. Notably, the Knights reached the Conference USA Championship Game in both 2005 and 2011 after finishing 0-11 and 4-8, respectively.
UCF hopes Frost can restore the program to its golden era from 2017 to 2020. During that four-year stretch, the Knights went 41-8, captured two conference titles, won a pair of New Year’s Six bowl games, and posted three 10-win seasons — all of which ended with Top 25 finishes.
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at North Carolina’s Sept. 20 opponent: the UCF Knights.
Outlook
As mentioned, the Knights are coming off a 4-8 campaign — their second consecutive losing season, marking the first time the program has posted back-to-back sub-.500 finishes in over two decades. That alone speaks to UCF’s long-standing success. Still, rebounding in the Big 12 is a tougher task than it was in the American or Conference USA.
If the Knights hope to return to their glory days under Frost and Josh Heupel, they’ll need a strong start. Outside of matchups with Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T, four of UCF’s first five Power Four opponents are coming off losing seasons themselves. But things get more challenging in November with road trips to Baylor (Nov. 1), Texas Tech (Nov. 15), and BYU (Nov. 29).
The offense returns just one starter: right tackle Paul Rubelt.
There’s also a wide-open quarterback competition. Of the four contenders, only Jacurri Brown returns from last year’s roster. The other three — Tayven Jackson (Indiana), Cam Fancher (Florida Atlantic), and Davi Belfort (Virginia Tech) — all arrived via the transfer portal.
Despite losing star running back RJ Harvey to the NFL, UCF reloaded in the backfield. Jaden Nixon, a First-Team All-MAC selection at Western Michigan last year, joins the fold alongside returning junior Myles Montgomery.
The wide receiver corps has been completely revamped, with all projected starters arriving via transfer. Marcus Burke (Florida), Duane Thomas (Charlotte), and DJ Black (Limestone) will headline the group, while Maryland transfer Dylan Wade takes over at tight end after recording 29 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns for the Terrapins in 2024.
Defensively, UCF may boast one of the better front lines in the Big 12. Edge rushers Nyjalok Kelly and Malachi Lawrence anchor the group, while the interior features RJ Jackson — a transfer from Tulsa — and John Walker, who returns after missing last season.
Linebackers Keli Lawson — who recorded 143 tackles during his time at Virginia Tech — and Lewis Carter, a veteran of 25 games at Oklahoma, bring Power Four experience to the second level of the defense.
In the secondary, cornerback Jayden Bellamy and safety Jaeden Gould arrive from Syracuse, while Phillip Dunnam joins the Knights from Florida Atlantic after tallying 56 tackles and three interceptions last season.
Big Dawg: DE Nyjalik Kelly
At 6’5” and 250 pounds, Kelly will be a handful for North Carolina’s offensive line.
Kelly transferred to UCF from Miami in 2024 and had an immediate impact as he had 53 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His best game was against West Virginia where he had a season-high nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Sypnosis
This is a bonafide trap game and a lot of it has to with UCF’s homefield advantage
UCF’s home stadium, Ascsiure Bounce House — yes, that is in fact its name — is one of the most difficult venues in college football. The Knights are 85-30 at home since the stadium opened in 2007. During their time in Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference, they hosted and won four conference championship games.
While you should expect the Tar Heels to win this one, UCF will make it interesting and keep the game close.
