UCF’s Explosive Offense Poses Ultimate Litmus Test for UNC's Defense
After two easy outings for North Carolina's defense against Charlotte and Richmond, it will face its ultimate litmus test before the Tar Heels go into conference play when it takes on UCF's offense.
UCF averages 491.0 yards and 42.3 yards per game, which is 21st and 23rd nationally. With Scott Frost back at the helm, the Knights are gearing to go back to its "UCFast" days when they went undefeated, upset Auburn in the Peach Bowl and then claimed they were the 2017 national champions. That last part wasn't a joke by the way.
"We've got our work cut out for us," North Carolina head coach Bill Belihcik said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "Good football team. They have a lot of talented players. They're very well coached."
With a strong running game and speed on the perimeter, UCF’s offense will provide Tar Heel fans a true measure of how good North Carolina’s defense really is.
UCF Has One of the Best RB Duos in the Big 12
UCF has one of the best running back duos in the country with Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon.
Montgomery, who Belichick called a “terrific player” during his weekly presser on Tuesday, has 114 yards on 29 carries. He also has four catches for 103 yards.
Nixon only has had six carries for the season, but is the team’s leading rusher with 150 yards and two touchdowns. Nixon came over from Western Michigan, where he rushed for 971 yards and earned first-team All-MAC honors.
The duo has powered UCF to 232.0 rushing yards per game, the 20th-best mark in the nation. The Knights also average 7.0 yards per carry, ranking seventh nationally.
Passing Attack
Quarterback Tayven Jackson leads a Knights offense averaging 259.0 passing yards per game through two contests, ranking 41st nationally and fourth in the Big 12. The numbers may look modest, but that’s largely due to their strong rushing attack. Even so, the Knights average 14.4 yards per completion, the seventh-best mark in the nation.
Jackson has completed 29 of his 45 pass attempts (64.4%) for 471 yards and tossed two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has rushed 10 times for 35 yards and two touchdowns if you take away the sack yardage.
They also have an explosive receiving corps with wide receivers Duane Thomas and DJ Black along with tight end Dylan Wade, all of which were acquired in the transfer portal.
Thomas leads the team with seven catches for 117 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per reception. He is a Charlotte transfer.
Black has six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. He is a transfer from Division II Limestone College, where he had 939 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
Wade has four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown this season. While with Maryland in 2024, he had 29 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns.
A Giant Among Men
Four of the five starters on UCF’s offensive line are new to the team.
Those four are right tackle Preston Cushman (Ole Miss), right guard Keegan Smith (Central Michigan), center Carter Miller (James Madison) and left guard Gaard Memmelaar (Washington).
The lone returning starter is left tackle Paul Rubelt. At 6-foot-10 and 330 pounds, his last name might as well be Bunyan. The German native started every game at right tackle last season, and since shifting to the left side this year, he has yet to allow a sack.
