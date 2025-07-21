Three Things to Watch From Bill Belichick, UNC at ACC Kickoff
North Carolina will be front and center as the Tar Heels aim to make a strong impression at the ACC Kickoff on July 24 at the Hilton Charlotte.
Head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Gio Lopez, wide receiver Jordan Shipp, cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and safety Will Hardy will represent Carolina at the event. Their appearance at the event provides the college football world with a closer look at the early foundation he’s laying in Chapel Hill.
While UNC is in a transition period and are hoping to rebound from a 6-7 finish in 2024, all eyes will be on the Tar Heels due to Belichick, the former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach for the New England Patriots.
ACC Kickoff could serve as the much-needed tone-setter for the Tar Heels in a season full of lingering questions and uncertainties. With that being said, here are the top three storylines to follow involving North Carolina entering ACC Kickoff.
How Belichick Balances NFL to College Adaption
Since Belichick has been in Chapel Hill, one of the biggest questions entering his first season has been how he adapts to the college game, one that he hasn’t in 0ver 50 years.
You can’t doubt his resume as no other coach in the history of the NFL can claim that they have won six Super Bowls. However, things are different in college as he will be coachingwith 18 and 19-year old college students still in development, mentally and physically compared to the grown men that play in the NFL.
There will be many questions regarding how he has adapted to coaching college students as well as how he and the program will handle the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, let alone football.
Recruiting Optics
Belichick discussing UNC’s recruiting pitch will arguably be the most critical topic he must nail.
Not only is Belichick pitching his “33rd NFL team” pitch to the media but to the recruits and their loved ones watching at home. How the Tar Hee;s deliver its message about the future of the program – especially with loads of new faces coming in via to transfer portal – will be key.
Because of the domination of Clemson, FLorida State and Miami in recruiting compared to the rest off the ACC, Belichick’s message ,ust resonate ig it wants to be a serious contender in getting the best players to come to Chapel Hill.
Gio Lopez’s First Major Media Appearance as a Tar Heel
After arriving in Chapel Hill following the spring, North Carolina’s presumptive starting quarterback is set to make his first major media appearance since transferring from South Alabama.
Not only will the ACC media get its first real look at Gio Lopez, but for many Tar Heel fans, this will also be their introduction to the dual-threat signal caller poised to lead the offense in 2025.
As a freshman last season, Lopez put together an electric campaign for South Alabama, completing 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 11 games. He added another 463 yards and seven scores on the ground, finishing with 274.7 yards of total offense per game — 22nd-best in the nation.