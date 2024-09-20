All Tar Heels

Omarion Hampton Rapidly Climbing All-Time UNC Football Rush List

It's likely only a matter of a few games before the UNC football star enters the program's top 10 in rushing yards.

Matt Giles

UNC football running back Omarion Hampton
UNC football running back Omarion Hampton / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
UNC football junior and reigning ACC Running Back of the Week Omarion Hampton hasn't slowed one bit from his brilliant 2023 campaign, in which he finished No. 2 on the program's single season rushing list, only 216 yards short of Don McCauley's record of 1,720 back in 1970.

Through the Tar Heels' 3-0 start this season, the 6-foot, 220-pound electrifying bruiser from Clayton, N.C., has racked up 416 yards on the ground, including 210 and three touchdowns on 25 carries in the squad's 45-10 home win over NC Central on Saturday night.

Hampton's recent efforts have pushed his career total to 2,321 rushing yards, now among the top 15 in UNC football history.

The 21-year-old, who leads the country this season with his 310 rushing yards after contact in light of the 181 such yards he recorded last time out, needs only 74 more rushing yards to leapfrog No. 14 Ronnie McGill. And he lacks only 260 to pass No. 13 Marquise Williams, No. 12 Giovani Bernard, No. 11 Tyrone Anthony, and Elijah Hood to crack the top 10.

With 947 more, Hampton would enter the top five.

Amos Lawrence's 4,391 yards from 1977 to 1980 still appear safe atop the list.

Omarion Hampton and Mack Brown's 16th UNC football team look to improve to 4-0 when they complete their three-game stretch in Kenan Stadium against James Madison at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).

