UNC Football Home Opener Yields Multiple Recruiting Wins
Two days after being on hand to watch the Tar Heels defeat Charlotte, 38-20, in Kenan Stadium, The First Academy (Fla.) wide receiver and defensive back Danny Odem announced his commitment to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff. In doing so, he joined Rolesville High School (N.C.) four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes as the two confirmed recruiting prizes from the program's more than a dozen visitors in the stands on Saturday night.
Odem, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound three-star prospect appearing at No. 291 overall, No. 44 among wide receivers, and No. 53 in Florida on the 2026 ESPN Junior 300, revealed his decision via the following post on Monday night:
The junior standout, originally from Pennsylvania, officially landed on the UNC football recruiting wishlist back in June. His early offer sheet included three other FBS programs in Ole Miss, UCF, and Liberty, per 247Sports.
With the addition of Danny Odem and Zavion Griffin-Haynes to the first 2026 UNC football commit in Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback, the Tar Heels' collection now ranks No. 21 overall in the cycle and No. 4 among ACC teams, trailing No. 1 Florida State, No. 10 Miami, and No. 14 Clemson.
Perhaps the two advertised pledges in as many days mark the beginnings of a full-on commitment spree for the Tar Heels this week.
