All Tar Heels

UNC Football Home Opener Yields Multiple Recruiting Wins

At least two UNC football targets in attendance for the victory over Charlotte have since pledged allegiance to the Tar Heels.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two days after being on hand to watch the Tar Heels defeat Charlotte, 38-20, in Kenan Stadium, The First Academy (Fla.) wide receiver and defensive back Danny Odem announced his commitment to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff. In doing so, he joined Rolesville High School (N.C.) four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes as the two confirmed recruiting prizes from the program's more than a dozen visitors in the stands on Saturday night.

RELATED: Coveted 2026 Defender Commits to Tar Heels

Odem, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound three-star prospect appearing at No. 291 overall, No. 44 among wide receivers, and No. 53 in Florida on the 2026 ESPN Junior 300, revealed his decision via the following post on Monday night:

The junior standout, originally from Pennsylvania, officially landed on the UNC football recruiting wishlist back in June. His early offer sheet included three other FBS programs in Ole Miss, UCF, and Liberty, per 247Sports.

With the addition of Danny Odem and Zavion Griffin-Haynes to the first 2026 UNC football commit in Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback, the Tar Heels' collection now ranks No. 21 overall in the cycle and No. 4 among ACC teams, trailing No. 1 Florida State, No. 10 Miami, and No. 14 Clemson.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Quarterback Conner Harrell Reacts to First Home Start

Perhaps the two advertised pledges in as many days mark the beginnings of a full-on commitment spree for the Tar Heels this week.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football