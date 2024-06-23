One Late Addition to UNC Football Roster for 2024 Season
The UNC football recruitment of running back Charleston French lasted only a few weeks. That's all the time the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Mississippi native needed in deciding to join the 2024 Tar Heels, active FBS wins leader Mack Brown's sixth bunch since returning to Chapel Hill.
French, a former three-star at Amory High School (Miss.) who ranked No. 176 among running backs in the 2023 class before spending last season at Itawamba Community College, visited the Tar Heels earlier this month.
He announced his commitment via the following post on Sunday afternoon:
According to 247Sports' Don Callahan, French will enroll at UNC on Monday. He'll arrive in Chapel Hill with three years of eligibility remaining.
Charleston French is the sixth scholarship running back on tap for the 2024 Tar Heels, joining graduate Darwin Barlow, senior Caleb Hood, junior Omarion Hampton, redshirt freshman Jordan Louie, and freshman Davion Gause.
He'll add depth behind UNC's returning All-American, All-ACC First Team selection, and Doak Walker Award finalist in the 6-foot, 220-pound Hampton. Plus, assuming Hampton turns pro next year, French should be in position to help fill the void in the backfield for the 2025 Tar Heels after further developing his skills and getting acquainted with the program this year.
UNC football, looking to improve on back-to-back five-loss seasons that included notably disappointing final stretches, kicks off its 2024 campaign on the road against Minnesota on Aug. 29.
