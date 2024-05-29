UNC Football Legend Drake Maye Hits Paydirt With Patriots
Judging by pictures on social media, Drake Maye was all smiles on Tuesday, as the UNC football treasure signed on the dotted line to officially join the payroll of the New England Patriots.
Maye, who went No. 3 overall to the Patriots at the NFL Draft in April following his prolific career under center with the Tar Heels, has agreed to terms on a lucrative contract, the franchise revealed on Tuesday evening.
New England did not disclose terms of the deal in the announcement.
However, the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed outlined what all Maye is in store to receive now and across the next several years:
"The deal is worth $36.639 million fully guaranteed with a $23.467 million signing bonus. He’ll earn a $795,000 salary in 2024, $960,000 salary in 2025, $1.075 million salary in 2026 and a $1.19 million salary in 2027. He’s due roster bonuses of $1,500,444, $3,050,888 and $4,601,332 on the third day of training camp in 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively...The deal also includes a fifth-year option that the Patriots will have to decide on after the 2026 season."
It sure looks like a happy fit between the Patriots and Maye, seemingly their new franchise quarterback.
As a three-year Tar Heel, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder amassed 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns through the air. Maye's 4,321 passing yards across his 2022 ACC Player of the Year campaign stand as the UNC football single season record.
