Prime UNC Football Target Ready to Announce Winner
Rolesville High School (N.C.) standout edge rusher and one-time UNC football commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes is now ready to announce a winner in his reopened recruitment. And the Tar Heels, who landed his pledge when Mack Brown was at the helm in Chapel Hill before the 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star decommitted following Brown's firing in late November, are back in contention.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Wide Receiver Includes UNC on List, Sets Decision Date
Just two weeks ago, Griffin-Haynes was locked in on a July 1 decision date. At the time, the explosive athlete was down to a top four that didn't include UNC, as those finalists were Clemson, Michigan, Nebraska, and Florida State.
Now, though, chatter suggests Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels have emerged as a frontrunner after hosting Griffin-Haynes on an official visit over the weekend.
Speaking of that visit, the fact that he's since moved up his decision to Thursday, announced by the Rolesville football program in the following post just a few days after his trip to nearby Chapel Hill, sure looks promising for UNC's hopes of coming out on top.
His new finalists are UNC, Florida State, Georgia, and Nebraska. Plus, it's worth pointing out that the Tar Heels and Seminoles are the only two from that group who are also in the top three for Zavion Griffin-Haynes' brother, three-star linebacker Jayden Griffin-Haynes, also gearing up to announce a winner on Thursday.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes ranks No. 256 overall, No. 24 at his position, and No. 13 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jayden Griffin-Haynes, who was never committed to the Tar Heels but was on campus alongside his brother this past weekend, checks in at No. 724 overall, No. 111 among wide receivers, and No. 32 in the state.
Meanwhile, UNC football boasts a 15-deep recruiting haul in the cycle, stacking up at No. 19 nationally, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.