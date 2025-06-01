UNC Football Recruiting: Five-Star WR Trims List, Sets Decision Date
Northwestern High School (Fla.) junior wide receiver Calvin Russell included the UNC football program among his top 12 suitors back in early March. Three months later, the Tar Heels have now survived another cut in the 6-foot-5, 195-pound five-star's high-profile recruitment, landing in his final eight along with Oregon, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Syracuse, and hometown hopeful Miami.
In addition to naming his finalists, Russell told On3's Hayes Fawcett that he plans to announce a winner on July 5.
Fawcett's report suggests that Russell won't trim his list any further leading up to his announcement in five weeks.
Russell, who tallied 39 receptions for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as part of a Northwestern championship squad, currently checks in at No. 43 overall, No. 5 among wide receivers, and No. 4 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew boast a 14-deep 2026 recruiting haul that ranks No. 20 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.
