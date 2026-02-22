UNC to Host Elite 2027 Lineman on Official Visit
With the college football offseason in full swing, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff are starting to heat up on the 2027 recruiting trail as they continue to emerge as contenders for some of the nation’s top prospects.
Over the past few weeks, the Tar Heels have made significant progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star defensive lineman from California, who is scheduled to take an official visit (OV) to UNC in May.
4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules UNC Official Visit
Throughout the 2027 cycle, UNC has been targeting Jeremiah Williams, a four-star defensive lineman from Tustin High School in Tustin, California. The Tar Heels first offered him in Jan. 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.
While several programs are pursuing Williams, a few are standing out to the young defensive lineman. He recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he has scheduled OVs with some of his top schools this spring, including a May 29 trip to Chapel Hill.
UNC is one of four programs that will host Williams on an OV this spring, joining Arizona State, BYU, and UCLA. Getting him on campus in Chapel Hill is a key step in the Tar Heels’ pursuit of him, as it allows the Tar Heels to improve their standing in his recruitment as he nears a decision.
Williams is one of the nation’s top defensive linemen and is coming off an impressive junior season at Tustin, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 67 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and five sacks.
Defensive line is a significant need for the Tar Heels in the 20227 cycle, and Williams would be a massive addition to UNC’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 274 overall player nationally, the No. 33 defensive lineman, and the No. 25 prospect from California.
The Tustin High School star is among several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with the Tar Heels this spring, joining players like four-star running backs Elijah Kimble and Jermeiah Dent.
As of today, there’s no clear frontrunner in Williams’ recruitment, but with UNC, Arizona State, BYU, and UCLA all set to host him on OVs, those four programs are likely near the top of the four-star defensive lineman’s list.
While UNC will face competition from several schools for Williams, if the Tar Heels can continue to strengthen their relationship with him in the coming months and impress him during his OV, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.
