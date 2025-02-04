Top-Ranked RB Gets Visit From UNC Football Head Coach Bill Belichick
Louisa County High School (Va.) standout running back Savion Hiter has been down to a top five of Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Penn State for months. And he's noted that Michigan leads the race. Evidently, though, the Tar Heels' absence from his list is no deterrent to first-year UNC football leader and six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick.
On Friday, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Hiter shared the following photo from Belichick's check-in with him at his school:
Hiter currently stacks up at No. 17 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. So, it's no surprise he has received over a dozen offers in his high-profile recruitment.
Across his 11 appearances as a junior last season for the district champion Louisa County Lions, Savion Hiter racked up 1,897 all-purpose yards, including 1,698 yards on 156 rushing attempts, an average of 10.8 per carry. He totaled 29 touchdowns.
Plus, Hiter recorded 56 tackles, four for a loss, one interception, and seven sacks, showing off his versatility on the other side of the ball.
As things stand, Bill Belichick & Co.'s 2026 UNC football recruiting haul consists of five early pledges, none higher than a three-star. It ranks No. 32 in the country, according to On3.
