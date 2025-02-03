All Tar Heels

UNC Football Recruiting: Overlooked Wide Receiver Commits to Tar Heels

The UNC football staff might have found a hidden gem in unrated Florida prep Shanard Clower.

Matt Giles

UNC football recruiting commit Shanard Clower
UNC football recruiting commit Shanard Clower / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of Bill Belichick's notable strengths in amassing six Super Bowl rings as head coach of the New England Patriots was identifying and acquiring underrated talents. Perhaps the 72-year-old has already secured a few such players on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal as a first-year UNC football head coach.

Lakeland High School (Fla.) wide receiver Shanard Clower could fit that description. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound unrated speedster announced his commitment to Belichick and the Tar Heels via the following post on social media over the weekend:

Although Clower's senior stats aren't off the charts, it's worth noting that he compiled them for a powerhouse Lakeland program that finished 13-1 overall.

The future Tar Heel hauled in 28 receptions, including at least one in nine outings, for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. So, Clower averaged 19.9 yards per catch and found paydirt on almost a third of them.

Plus, he tallied 62 rushing yards on eight carries, and he totaled 144 yards between his duties on the kickoff and punt return teams.

Clower committed to the Tar Heels over offers from UCF, Rhode Island, Eastern Kentucky, and handful of others.

UNC football now enjoys almost two dozen pledges on the 2025 trail. The collection stacks up at No. 59 in the country, according to On3, and No. 15 in the ACC.

Published
