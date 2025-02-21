Reclassified Four-Star Pits UNC Football Against Heavy-Hitters
As of Thursday night, Northwestern High School (Fla.) four-star cornerback J'Vari Flowers is down to a final six in his recruitment, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior's list includes the UNC football program, along with Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and Miami.
Flowers has racked up over 30 offers. He ranks No. 82 overall, No. 12 among cornerbacks, and No. 12 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite after recently reclassifying from 2026.
Per Fawcett, Flowers plans to announce his decision at the end of March.
"Aggressive cover corner that could emerge as a real difference-maker in the slot with his physicality and twitch," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins noted about J'Vari Flowers. "Has measured under 5-foot-11, but makes up for the lack of length with his foot speed and a thicker core...
"Not afraid to lower the shoulder pad and pop someone, either."
UNC football boasts a 28-deep recruiting haul currently stacking up at No. 43 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC. It includes one composite four-star prospect in East Forsyth (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more Tar Heel recruiting updates and other UNC football news.