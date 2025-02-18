Revamped UNC Football Recruiters Survive Cut for Former Alabama Commit
Top-shelf UNC football target Vodney Cleveland is down to six in his recruitment, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound junior from Birmingham, Ala., told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday afternoon. Bill Belichick's Tar Heels remain in the mix, along with heavy-hitters Georgia, Florida, Miami, Texas, and Auburn.
Cleveland, a Parker High School standout who decommitted from the home-state Alabama Crimson Tide in December, currently checks in at No. 89 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 7 among defensive linemen, and No. 6 in his state, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He's taken trips to Auburn and Florida.
En route to a state title last season, Cleveland recorded 50 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, and 5.5 sacks across 15 outings for a Parker squad that finished 14-1 overall.
As things stand, the former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach and his UNC football recruiting team boast a six-deep 2026 haul currently ranking No. 32 in the country, according to On3, No. 7 in the ACC.
