SEC Powerhouse Eyeing Former UNC Football Quarterback Jacolby Criswell
Jacolby Criswell has already spent five seasons in college, including two stints with the UNC football program and one year at Arkansas. But due to a redshirt campaign and 2020 not counting against anyone's eligibility, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound quarterback still has the option to play one more year of college football.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Snag Mighty Leg From Transfer Portal
He intends to do so. However, Criswell won't be doing so in Chapel Hill under first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew, as he announced his entry in the transfer portal on Tuesday evening.
Now, the 23-year-old Criswell is receiving interest from an SEC juggernaut in the Georgia Bulldogs, who need to add depth under center for next season. As On3's Pete Nakos reported, the staff in Athens has been in contact with the former four-star prep out Morrilton High School (Ark.) in recent days.
Three weeks into his graduate season for Mack Brown's 2024 Tar Heels, Jacoby Criswell emerged as the starting QB. And he remained in that role all the way through the UNC football team's loss in the Fenway Bowl, totaling 2,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 186-for-320 passing clip, adding 103 yards and three scores via 71 rushing attempts.
As things stand, Criswell ranks No. 1,113 overall and No. 82 among quarterbacks in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Flip Fellow ACC School's Elite 2025 Signee
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.