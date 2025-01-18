UNC Football Snags Mighty Leg From Transfer Portal
From playing soccer for Drake and Florida Gulf Coast before moving to the gridiron for the Division II Lake Erie Storm, Jaffer Murphy has already attended three colleges. Now, the big-leg kicker is set for his fourth, as the 6-foot-1, 183-pound Liberia native, adopted as a child and raised in Iowa, announced his commitment to the UNC football program on Friday night.
He set a school and conference record with his 60-yard field goal — against the wind, no less — marking the longest make across all Division II teams last season.
Murphy connected on 12 other kicks for the Storm, including one from 53 yards and another from 55 yards, while also recording a 17-for-17 clip on extra point attempts and 28 touchbacks on kickoffs. As a result, he earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference First Team and All-Region Second Team honors.
That's not to mention the 70-yarder and 72-yarder he's drilled in workouts, nor the fact that one of his "misses" from short range last season turned out to be a missed call by the officials due to the sheer height of his kick making it difficult to track in relation to the goalposts in real time.
Jaffer Murphy becomes the 17th UNC football transfer addition for the first season of the Bill Belichick era. The collection ranks No. 26 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 5 among ACC programs.
