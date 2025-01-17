UNC Football Flips Fellow ACC Program's Elite Signee
King/Drew Magnet High School (Calif.) senior edge rusher Chinedu Onyeagoro committed to the SMU Mustangs back in early July and even signed his financial agreement in early December. However, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound explosive prospect backed out of his pledge on Thursday before revealing his commitment to UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff on Friday afternoon.
He's a four-star prep in the eyes of some but just a three-star on a few sites, currently stacking up at No. 548 overall, No. 39 among edge rushers, and No. 44 in California on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As a senior for King/Drew Magnet in Los Angeles, Onyeagoro racked up 107 solo tackles, 35 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and six pass breakups.
Chinedu Onyeagoro becomes the 12th member of the 2025 UNC football haul. Bill Belichick's first recruiting collection, now checking in at No. 76 in the country yet still last among ACC schools, includes two other edge rushers in Cooper High School (Ky.) four-star Austin Alexander and McDonogh School (Md.) three-star Kamden Laudenslager.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have reeled in 16 additions from this cycle's transfer portal. That group includes two experienced edge rushers in three-star transfer Pryce Yates out of UConn and three-star Melkart Abou-Jaoude out of Delaware.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.