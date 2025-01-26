SEC Target Lantz Pascal Announces UNC Football Commitment
St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fla.) senior linebacker Lantz Pascal reported an offer from the UNC football staff on Thursday. And on Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder revealed his verbal pledge to the Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Recruiters Target Duke Basketball Product's Younger Brother
Before UNC entered the mix, almost half of Pascal's seven-deep offer sheet consisted of SEC schools. His suitors included Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Kentucky.
He is a three-star prospect checking in at No. 2,083 overall in the 2025 cycle, No. 204 among linebackers, and No. 254 in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Last season, Lantz Pascal recorded 35 tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, eight quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts have added six prizes on the 2025 recruiting trail in the past eight days alone.
Their 16-deep haul, featuring a pair of composite four-star talents in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker and Cooper High School (Ky.) edge rusher Austin Alexander, now stacks up at No. 65 in the country, per 247Sports. Plus, it's finally out of the cellar among ACC collections, currently ranking above Louisville and Cal.
ALSO READ: Defensive Tackle Flips Commitment From Demon Deacons to Tar Heels
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.