Promising Defensive Lineman Announces UNC Football Pledge
Summerville High School (S.C.) defensive end Yasir Smith joined the UNC football family this week with his revealed commitment and signature on Wednesday. His addition brings the number of confirmed Tar Heel signees to 27 in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Smith, unrated on Rivals but a three-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports, On3, and ESPN, is a 6-foot-5, 265-pounder who also held offers from East Carolina, Charleston Southern, East Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, and Georgia. He checks in at No. 1,465 overall in the 2025 class, No. 140 among defensive linemen, and No. 29 in his state, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
He reported his offer out of Chapel Hill on Monday.
As a senior for a powerhouse Summerville program that posted a 13-1 overall record, Yasir Smith recorded 43 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss and 10 sacks, during the regular season. He added eight pass deflections and 17 quarterback hurries.
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew now boast a 2025 haul that stacks up at No. 55 in the country and No. 12 in the ACC, according to On3.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.