Extra Seasoning: Tar Heels’ Offense Still Stagnant After Strong Start
After last week’s demoralizing loss at the hands of TCU, North Carolina responded with a 20-3 win over Charlotte in its first road game of the season.
While the defense showed significant improvements, the offense did not get any better despite not turning the ball over. Quarterback Gio Lopez looked more comfortable, and the running game started to pick up steam.
Here are some of the things that have been noticeable about UNC's struggles on offense in the first-ever "Extra Seasoning" column.
The Offense Is Still Stagnant
Including Saturday night, the Tar Heels have scored 34 points, 525 yards, and only 25 total first downs so far this season
Carolina had the ball for 11 offensive possessions. It scored 10 points and accumulated 109 yards on its first two possessions. However, six of the last nine possessions for the Tar Heels ended without a first down.
After the Tar Heels zoomed 75 yards in a matter of three plays and 59 seconds of game time on their opening drive, they averaged 4.1 yards per play the rest of the way. Last week, Charlotte allowed 586 yards to Appalachian State, including 404 passing yards.
The 49ers were one of the worst defenses in the FBS last season as they were No. 116 in total defense (433.2 yards per game) and No. 122 in scoring defense (allowing 35.2 points per game).
To put up inferior numbers against a mediocre defense is a cause for concern.
Offense Becoming Too Predictable?
This is something that I have noticed since the beginning of the season and it’s something Tar Heels fans want to be fixed.
For example, the tight end rotation alone gives away the play call more often than not. When Jake Johnson checks in, odds are it’s going to be a pass. When Jordan Owens lines up, it tends to be a run. The snap counts make the tendency even clearer. Jake Johnson has only been asked to run block twice, while Jordan Owens has lined up on running plays for 32 of his 38 snaps.
The explosive carries by June and Gause both came on snaps where Trevyon Green was in the game — and, not coincidentally, both runs broke through his side of the line. That detail is even more revealing because most of Green’s snaps this season have come on run plays.
The Inability for UNC’s Running Backs to Break Tackles
It’s easy to pin North Carolina’s rushing struggles on the offensive line. While the line deserves some criticism, the running backs have not been difference-makers either.
Once defenders get a clean shot in space, the play is usually over right there. A big part of the position is winning those one-on-one moments against the tackler in front of you, and so far, that hasn’t happened often enough.
That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising to see Davion Gause and Demon June continue carving out bigger roles in the offense moving forward, as they have been the only running backs to multiple break tackles.
In his season debut, Demon June flashed explosiveness with nine carries for 52 yards. He recorded three runs of at least 10 yards and broke three tackles — both team highs.
