Former UNC Quarterback Says Belichick Must Shake Up Offense
One of the most pressing issues this season for North Carolina's football team has been its offensive struggles, a stark departure from the Tar Heels' historically strong performance on that front in recent years.
In its 34-9 loss to UCF on Sept. 20, Carolina only put up 217 total yards, the lowest amount it has put up all season long. That is saying a lot because this is the second time this season that the Tar Heels have put up less than 300 yards. The highest amount of yards North Carolina has put up as an offense was 317 in a 41-6 win over Richmond, an FCS opponent, on Sept. 13.
As of today, North Carolina is 132nd out of 134 FBS teams in total offense, averaging 263.5 yards per game. It's also the worst offense among Power Four schools.
While a lot of people around Tar Heel Nation were not pleased with the performance, former North Carolina star quarterback Bryn Renner was one of them.
Renner, who served as the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels from 2011 to 2013, was worried that UCF, a team with a similar number of new players, demonstrated greater cohesion and skill than Carolina.
"I think you see going on the road and playing a decent UCF team that was pretty comparable with the amount of transfers, and it wasn't close for most of the game,” Renner mentioned during the podcast "Triangle and Two," hosted by WRAL's Brian Murphy. “And it's unfortunate you're still seeing the same mistakes. And I think you've got to look at a real picture offensively of what we're doing, how we're doing it.”
Renner's Thoughts on Gio Lopez's Performance
Starting quarterback Gio Lopez has been the punching bag of the offense so far. However, his play gives UNC fans a reason to make him one.
Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks. Lopez has not completed a pass past the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field.
Renner suggested that North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and the staff make changes offensively, wherever that may be.
"And obviously, Gio's health is a concern. Hopefully, he can come back healthy. But there might need to be some decisions that are made on who takes the snaps going forward for the remainder of the season. Or you play both quarterbacks and kind of figure out this year of who the guy is going to be. Or you kind of go to the Bryce Baker, Autouri Newkirk-type situation. So there's a lot of things."
"And really kind of some concerns, especially offensively. I thought that defensively, you can say they kind of kept us in it for a little bit. But when you can't score and convert third downs, especially, and produce points, especially in the red zone, and you throw interceptions and really kind of turn the ball over, it's not going to be a good situation to try to get a win."
Should Max Johnson Should Be the Starter?
In recent weeks, a common call among fans has been for Max Johnson to take over as the starting quarterback. After stepping in for the injured Lopez, Johnson has led Carolina to touchdown drives in both of his appearances this season. His poise and comfort level running the offense during these games suggest that he may be the best option for the team moving forward.
"I think you see the production, at least Max has had, to put points on the board," Renner said. "19 play drive and scored in the third quarter, and I understand everyone looks at the time score and who they're playing and who's in. But essentially, as a player, you have to have confidence in who that guy is going to be pulling the trigger. "
"Gio's had 24 complete drives versus FBS opponents, and 16 of them ended in three-and-outs or a turnover. And, you know, that's something that has to be assessed. And I think if he's not healthy to go, you've got to try to look at Max and see if he can put some points on the board. "
Schematic Changes Will Be Needed
One of the biggest issues with Carolina's offense has been its lack of explosiveness. The passing game has struggled to consistently generate big plays. Additionally, it was mentioned that the rushing attack cannot rely heavily on a true freshman running back.
"I think we're averaging 6.8 yards per completion," Renner said. "And I think that's just something that has to improve with the vertical passing game. And even the running game, I think, you know, you can't rely on a freshman just to carry the entire load. I think you've got to find other guys that can run the ball and be effective."
The Tar Heels are on a bye week as they prepare to face Clemson next week on October 4. Renner emphasized the need for creativity in their playcalling, noting that this is the ideal time to make adjustments since there is no game scheduled for this weekend.
And I think offensively, you just got to take a step back and say, okay, what – do we have to get creative? What can we do to move the football in the next 12 days when we go play Clemson? And that might be having to shuffle the quarterback room up as well. So there are just things that we're consistently doing not to put points on the board. I'm not saying it's all the offense's fault, but I think you look at the big picture when you can't score on other teams.
