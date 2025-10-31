Can North Carolina Finally Get Out of Its Own Way?
North Carolina’s season has been defined by frustration. In nearly every close game, the Tar Heels have found ways to beat themselves more than they’ve been beaten by anyone else. Missed tackles, turnovers, and mental lapses have turned winnable moments into painful losses. As they prepare to face Syracuse, the message is simple: stop shooting themselves in the foot.
The Tar Heels enter this weekend with a 3-5 record that feels misleading. They’ve competed in tight contests against Cal, Virginia, and Central Florida, but small breakdowns continue to separate them from consistent success.
“We’ve shown a lot of improvement,” head coach Bill Belichick said this week. “Our guys work hard. They have a great attitude and great energy. I think that’s exciting for all of us to see.”
That energy is not the issue. Execution is.
Costly Mistakes, Costly Results
In their last three games, UNC has averaged over 300 yards of total offense, yet has scored fewer than 20 points in two of them. The numbers reveal the problem: turnovers and penalties. Against Virginia, North Carolina outgained the Cavaliers 353-259 but turned the ball over three times, including two inside the red zone. Those errors erased scoring chances and allowed a struggling opponent to hang around.
Quarterback Gio Lopez has flashed potential in his first season leading the offense, but turnovers have often come at the worst possible moments. His connection with Kobe Paysour and Jordan Shipp has provided sparks, yet drive-killing mistakes remain the team’s biggest hurdle.
Belichick’s Focus on Discipline
Throughout the week, Belichick has emphasized details. His message has centered on accountability, communication, and situational awareness. The staff believes that the margin between winning and losing for this group is small- one or two plays per game.
Veteran lineman Christo Kelly echoed that mindset. “Guys are committed to this team and to each other,” Kelly said earlier this month. “The results aren’t what we want, but we’re heading in the right direction. Practices are getting better every day.”
Belichick’s approach has been to simplify execution, not overhaul the system. The focus remains on correcting what the team can control.
Syracuse Presents a Chance
Saturday’s matchup against Syracuse provides an opportunity for UNC to reset. The Orange have lost four straight since quarterback Steve Angeli’s injury, averaging just 12.5 points per game. Still, Syracuse has dangerous receivers in Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill, both capable of breaking open a secondary if coverage slips.
For North Carolina, the path to victory is clear. Protect the football, finish drives, and stay disciplined. If the Tar Heels can finally eliminate the small mistakes that have cost them all season, they have the talent to control the game from start to finish.
A Turning Point?
Belichick’s group has shown fight through adversity, but moral victories are running out. To salvage the remainder of the season, UNC must turn progress into performance.
As they prepare to go up against Syracuse, the question is not whether the Tar Heels can move the ball or make plays. It’s whether they can stop getting in their own way.
