All Tar Heels

Gio Lopez Leads with Composure and Connection After Cal Loss

North Carolina’s Friday night loss brought more frustration than satisfaction, but quarterback Gio Lopez left the field focused on progress, not panic. Despite missed chances and turnovers, Lopez said he sees a team that is starting to find its rhythm and identity.

Sienna Ayes

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Kobe Paysour’s Breakout

Lopez credited wide receiver Kobe Paysour for his consistency and composure. He said the performance against Cal was not a breakout but a reflection of what Paysour has always been capable of.

  • “Kobe has always been a great player and had a great fall camp,” Lopez said. “Tonight was just one of those games where the ball was going his way. He was getting open and I was finding him. He’s always been Kobe, and I’m proud of him. He showed up really big for us.”
unc
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates with a teammate after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lopez added that Paysour’s play could help open up more options across the field. “It’s going to open up the offense even more,” he said. “Not just Kobe and Shipp, but guys like Chris Culliver, Shanard Clower, and Nathan Leacock are coming along too. Nate was on the field more than in previous games, and he’s a great player.”

Responding to Mistakes

When asked about Leacock’s fumble late in the game, Lopez focused on accountability and encouragement. “Of course he wanted to score, but my first reaction was to talk to him,” Lopez said. “I’ve been in that situation before. I told him, ‘We’re going to get the ball back.’ You can’t stay down, especially when there’s still time on the clock.”

unc
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Lopez said moments like that reveal the team’s growing trust in one another. “It’s about being a good teammate and keeping your head up,” he said.

Building During the Bye Week

  • The quarterback said the recent bye week was one of the most important turning points of the season. “It felt like everyone was going after us that week,” Lopez said.
  • “We heard bad thing after bad thing, but instead of splitting apart, we got closer. We practiced hard, we developed, and it showed tonight. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

He added that the game revealed both promise and areas for growth. “We still lost on our own mistakes,” he said. “We had turnovers we can clean up, and that’s what will help us win these games.”

Blocking Out the Outside Noise

unc
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) gets tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Lopez addressed the steady stream of speculation surrounding the program in recent weeks, saying that the team has made a conscious effort to ignore it. “For us, it’s about keeping the noise outside and not worrying about it,” he said.

  • “As captains, we try to make sure none of that gets into the locker room. Coach Belichick has been really good about keeping us focused and not distracted. He’s been awesome for us.”

Lopez said the team has learned to tune out false reports and online chatter. “There’s noise every week, but after the Clemson game, it felt like there was something new every day,” he said. “A lot of it wasn’t even close to true. People are just trying to get attention. We know what’s going on in our building, and that’s what matters.”

Healthy and Confident Again

Lopez also revealed that he finally feels fully healthy after dealing with lingering effects from a car accident earlier this season. “This is the best I’ve felt all year,” he said. “It just felt good to be out there at one hundred percent, not worrying about pain or taking medicine before the game. It was really nice to just play freely again.”

unc
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

As UNC prepares for the next stretch of its schedule, Lopez said the focus is on execution and consistency. “We know what we have to fix,” he said. “We’re growing every week, and this was another step forward.”

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Sienna Ayes
SIENNA AYES

Sienna Ayes is pursuing her passion for journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A curious and talented writer, she combines those qualities with her love for sports, creating a dynamic presence that sets her apart.