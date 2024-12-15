Top JUCO RB Waymond Jordan Set to Visit UNC Football Program
Securing a potential replacement for legendary UNC basketball ball carrier Omarion Hampton is no easy task. But newly hired Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick has eyes on a few promising options to add prowess to the 2025 cast of running backs in Chapel Hill.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Pursue 1,000-Yard Rusher in Transfer Portal
Evidently, that list now includes the No. 1 running back among junior college prospects in two-year Hutchinson Community College (Kan.) standout Waymond Jordan.
According to the following report from 247Sports' Chris Hummer on Sunday afternoon, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Jordan will be on campus for his UNC football tour next weekend.
Jordan, who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports JUCO Composite, committed to UCF less than two weeks ago. However, the fact that the former unrated prep from Pensacola, Fla., has locked in a visit with the Tar Heels sure seems to suggest that his recruitment at least remains open to the possibility of suiting up for a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach in the 72-year-old Bill Belichick.
Across his 11 appearances as a sophomore for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons, Waymond Jordan churned out 1,533 yards on 194 carries, equating to 7.9 yards per rushing attempt. He found the endzone 20 times on the ground while also tallying six receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.
ALSO READ: New Tar Heel Head Coach Snags His First Recruiting Victory
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.