UNC Football Pursues 1,000-Yard Rusher in Transfer Portal
Penn standout Malachi Hosley recently landed an offer from newly hired UNC football head coach Bill Belichick. But the competition is deep for the 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back.
Hosley checked out Georgia Tech this weekend and received an offer from the Yellow Jackets before leaving Atlanta. He plans to visit Syracuse this week. Plus, all in the past week, the former unrated 2023 recruit out of Northside High School (Ga.) has reported offers from Virginia Tech, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, and Houston.
At No. 105 overall and No. 6 among running backs in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Hosley may well see several more programs join the mix.
As a sophomore this season, Malachi Hosley racked up 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns on 191 carries. And he hauled in 12 receptions for 89 yards.
Between his two campaigns with the Quakers, the 2023 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-Ivy First Team selection came up only 85 yards shy of 2,000 yards on the ground.
As things stand, 10 members of the 2024 UNC football roster are in the transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere.
Bill Belichick and his crew haven't reeled in a portal commit yet. However, it's likely only a matter of time before a few announce moves to Chapel Hill.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.