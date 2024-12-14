Bill Belichick Snags His First UNC Football Recruiting Victory
Same initials. Now, set to be on the same team next season. On Saturday afternoon, East Forsyth (N.C.) senior quarterback Bryce Baker announced his commitment to recently hired UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
And not long after, the UNC football social media team confirmed via the following post that the 6-foot-3, 195-pound four-star is now 100 percent on board with Bill Belichick & Co.:
Bill Belichick contacted Bryce Baker on Thursday night, just hours after the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach's introductory presser in Chapel Hill. Evidently, Baker liked what he heard from the 72-year-old enough to pledge his allegiance to the Tar Heels for the second time in his recruitment.
Baker, UNC's highest-ranked recruiting prize in the cycle at No. 80 overall and No. 8 among signal-callers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, initially committed to Mack Brown and his staff in late June. But when the Tar Heels parted ways with Brown in late November, Baker was looking elsewhere, as he took an official visit to Penn State while also garnering significant interest from LSU.
UNC football now boasts eight 2025 signees. The haul, still in need of more boosts, ranks No. 91 in the country, per 247Sports, and last among the 17 ACC schools.
