Top-Ranked JUCO RB Has 'Amazing' UNC Football Recruiting Visit

UNC football appears to have a legitimate shot at landing a commitment from Waymond Jordan.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, former two-year Hutchinson Community College (Kan.) running back Waymond Jordan announced his arrival in Chapel Hill for a tour of the UNC football program.

And on Thursday afternoon, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound "Junk Yard Dog" posted the following pictures from his Tar Heel photoshoot, noting that he "had an amazing visit":

Waymond Jordan checks in at No. 25 overall and No. 1 among running backs on the 247Sports JUCO Composite. This season, he turned his 194 carries into 1,533 yards and 20 touchdowns while also reeling in six receptions for 43 yards and one score en route to becoming the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association DI Offensive Player of the Year.

Evidently, despite revealing his commitment to the UCF Knights in early December, the former unrated recruit out of Pensacola, Fla., is considering a flip to play for new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff next season.

For now, the Tar Heels have 19 newcomers on tap for their highly anticipated 2025 campaign. The collection consists of nine recruiting prizes and 10 transfer additions.

Although that haul includes one running back in Jacksonville High School (N.C.) three-star Demon June, none of the portal pickups is a ball carrier.

Of course, UNC football is looking to stock up on running backs to help replace Tar Heel legend Omarion Hampton, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two weeks ago.

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

