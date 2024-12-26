Top-Ranked JUCO RB Has 'Amazing' UNC Football Recruiting Visit
Earlier this week, former two-year Hutchinson Community College (Kan.) running back Waymond Jordan announced his arrival in Chapel Hill for a tour of the UNC football program.
ALSO READ: Another Tar Heel Quarterback Decides to Transfer
And on Thursday afternoon, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound "Junk Yard Dog" posted the following pictures from his Tar Heel photoshoot, noting that he "had an amazing visit":
Waymond Jordan checks in at No. 25 overall and No. 1 among running backs on the 247Sports JUCO Composite. This season, he turned his 194 carries into 1,533 yards and 20 touchdowns while also reeling in six receptions for 43 yards and one score en route to becoming the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association DI Offensive Player of the Year.
Evidently, despite revealing his commitment to the UCF Knights in early December, the former unrated recruit out of Pensacola, Fla., is considering a flip to play for new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff next season.
For now, the Tar Heels have 19 newcomers on tap for their highly anticipated 2025 campaign. The collection consists of nine recruiting prizes and 10 transfer additions.
Although that haul includes one running back in Jacksonville High School (N.C.) three-star Demon June, none of the portal pickups is a ball carrier.
Of course, UNC football is looking to stock up on running backs to help replace Tar Heel legend Omarion Hampton, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two weeks ago.
ALSO READ: Top UNC Transfer Posts Pictures in Tar Heel Threads
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.