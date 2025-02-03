UNC Football: Bill Belichick May Look to Flip Two-Sport Star
Around the time the UNC football program parted ways with Mack Brown, Reidsville High School (N.C.) junior standout Kendre Harrison announced his commitment to Oregon. But the Tar Heels were longtime suitors for the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder, a repeated visitor in Chapel Hill and lifelong Carolina enthusiast who has become a five-star tight end and four-star power forward.
And signs suggest that new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick hasn't entirely ruled out the possibility of landing Harrison despite his early verbal pledge to the Ducks.
On Friday night, Harrison posted the following picture from his meeting with Belichick in Reidsville:
Kendre Harrison ranks No. 14 overall, No. 1 among tight ends, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. On the hardwood, he stacks up at No. 50 overall, No. 4 among centers (listed as a power forward elsewhere), and No. 2 in the state.
He committed to playing both football and basketball at Oregon.
Meanwhile, the UNC football staff boasts four commits on the 2026 recruiting trail, and the UNC basketball coaches are still looking for their first prize in the cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.