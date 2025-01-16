Top Transfer Wide Receiver Plans UNC Football Tour
Former four-year Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. One day later, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound speedster is already planning to visit the UNC football program, 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz and others revealed on Wednesday evening.
He is also eyeing trips to Louisville, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.
Wallace was the Nittany Lions' leading wide receiver this past season with his 46 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per reception for a Penn State squad that finished 13-3 overall.
With 1,221 career receiving yards, the Alabama native is one of the highest-ranked undecided receivers in this year's transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Interestingly, as a four-star 2021 prep at Pike Road High School (Ala.), Harrison Wallace III initially committed to UNC's closest neighbor, the Duke Blue Devils, in October 2020 before decommitting two months later and pledging allegiance to Penn State.
As things stand, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts boast 16 additions from the portal, including a pair of wide receivers in Jason Robinson Jr. out of Washington and Aziah Johnson out of Michigan State. The Tar Heel collection ranks No. 26 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 5 in the ACC.
