Four-Year UNC Football Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff had gone over two weeks without seeing any members of the 2024 Tar Heel roster enter the transfer portal. And earlier this week, as a result of some new recent additions, the number of inbound UNC football transfers (16) was up to only one short of the outbound count.
But on Monday, UNC football redshirt junior DeAndre Boykins became the 18th Tar Heel in this year's transfer portal. Due to the fact that the 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back is now looking to transfer as a graduate student, the deadline for entering the winter portal two weeks ago did not apply to him.
Boykins arrived in Chapel Hill four years ago as a heralded four-star prospect out of Central Cabarrus High School (N.C.). He ranked No. 181 overall and No. 10 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2021 Composite.
As a freshman in 2021, Boykins appeared in 11 games between his action on special teams and as a reserve in the Tar Heel secondary. The hard-hitter emerged as a full-time starter in all 14 UNC football outings in 2022, recording 67 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, one interception, seven pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
However, Boykins sat out the entire 2023 campaign due to injury. And although he helped out on kick returns this past season, his impact at defensive back took a hit from his sophomore year, tallying only six tackles, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup across his 11 appearances.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.