UNC Football Ascends in Transfer Rankings Once Again

The UNC football coaches added a portal prize with major upside in Peyton Waters.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
One week after entering the transfer portal, former one-year Washington Huskies safety Peyton Waters announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. It's worth noting that the staff in Chapel Hill includes Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, who coached Waters as the Huskies' defensive coordinator this past season.

As a Washington freshman, Waters played all 13 games for a Huskies squad that finished 6-7 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound talent, a former four-star prospect out of Birmingham High School in Los Angeles, totaled five tackles, including one in the team's 35-34 Sun Bowl loss to Louisville.

Peyton Waters enrolled at Washington around this time last year ranking No. 231 overall, No. 20 among safeties, and No. 21 in California on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

His formal addition to the UNC football family bumped the Tar Heels' transfer collection, now containing 16 names, to No. 25 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 4 among ACC schools.

Waters marks Belichick & Son's third pickup from the Huskies via this year's transfer portal. The other former Washington players already on board with the 2025 Tar Heels are four-star linebacker Khmori House and three-star wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr., who revealed his pledge to UNC over the weekend.

Matt Giles
