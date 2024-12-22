UNC Football Aces Making Moves for Former NC State Sensation
Outbound NC State football transfer KC Concepcion was down to a top six of Miami, Florida State, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Colorado. That was before new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi decided to survey the battle for the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year and electrifying wide receiver.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Tar Heel leaders contacted Concepcion's camp on Thursday night. And the 5-foot-11, 190-pound North Carolinian plans to be in Chapel Hill to meet with Belichick & Co. while checking out the UNC football program in person around the beginning of January after the dead period ends.
KC Concepcion, a true sophomore talent who boasts a 2-0 record versus the Tar Heels and entered the transfer portal two weeks ago with two years of eligibility remaining, recently wrapped up visits to Alabama, Colorado, Miami, and Texas A&M.
The former three-star recruit out of Charlotte's Chambers High School now holds a four-star rating as a transfer, per 247Sports. He checks in at No. 15 overall and No. 6 at his position among players who have entered the portal.
Meanwhile, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Concepcion's new recruitment remains empty.
Given his intended UNC football tour, chances are he won't announce a winner for at least another week or two.
