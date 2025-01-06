Transfer Wide Receiver Includes UNC Football Among Finalists
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff welcomed Javin Whatley to campus for an official visit over the weekend. And on Sunday, the outbound Chattanooga wide receiver named the Tar Heels a finalist in his recruitment, along with Arizona and Memphis, On3's Pete Nakos reported.
ALSO READ: Outbound UNC Giant Travis Shaw Commits to SEC Program
Across four years at Chattanooga, the 5-foot-10, 167-pound Whatley reeled in 140 receptions for 2,125 yards and 18 touchdowns. This season, the redshirt junior racked up 677 yards and six TDs on 55 catches while also returning 14 kicks for 396 yards, including a 99-yard score.
He ranks No. 671 overall and No. 117 among wide receivers in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Whatley, now a three-star transfer prospect, was unrated as a prep at Rockmart High School (Ga.) in the 2021 cycle.
There's no announced decision date in the Javin Whatley sweepstakes. Meanwhile, no experts have entered 247Sports Crystal Ball picks.
But given the timing of his list cut and UNC football visit, it's safe to assume the Tar Heels have a legit shot at coming out on top.
As things stand, Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels have secured 11 additions from the transfer portal. That collection, stacking up at No. 34 in the country and No. 5 among ACC programs, already includes one wide receiver in three-star Aziah Johnson out of Michigan State.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels End Quiet Stretch With 340-Pound Portal Prize
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.