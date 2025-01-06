UNC Football Ends Quiet Stretch in Portal With 340-Pound Prize
Fresh off his trip to Chapel Hill for an official visit with the Tar Heels last week, former one-year Prairie View A&M offensive tackle William Boone announced his pledge of allegiance to the UNC football program on Sunday evening.
ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Starting Quarterback Conner Harrell Now Set to Face Tar Heels
Boone, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound nimble bruiser who played 11 games this season and has two years of eligibility remaining as a Tar Heel, spent a year apiece at New Mexico Military Institute and Kilgore College before heading to Prairie View A&M last year.
He was unrated as a recruit out of Heritage High School (Ga.). Now, Boone checks in as a three-star transfer prospect at No. 470 overall and No. 33 among offensive tackles in the portal, per On3's rankings.
Before William Boone formally joined the Tar Heel family, it had been just over two weeks since new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts had secured a commitment from the transfer portal.
Their transfer haul now contains 11 pieces, including three other offensive linemen in former Holy Cross center Christo Kelly, Alabama tackle Miles McVay, and Rice tackle Chad Lindberg.
Altogether, the Tar Heels' first portal collection of the Bill Belichick era stacks up at No. 34 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 5 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Linebacker Caleb LaVallee Joins Another ACC Program
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.