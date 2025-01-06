All Tar Heels

Outbound UNC Football Giant Commits to SEC Program

Following almost a month in the portal, UNC football transfer Travis Shaw is heading to Texas.

Matt Giles

UNC football defensive lineman Travis Shaw
UNC football defensive lineman Travis Shaw / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

With one season of college eligibility remaining, UNC football junior defensive lineman Travis Shaw has decided to suit up for Texas. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound three-star transfer announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: UNC Ends Quiet Stretch With 340-Pound Portal Prize

Shaw, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10, arrived in Chapel Hill as a five-star prospect and early enrollee in Mack Brown & Co.'s 2022 recruiting class. The Grimsley High School (N.C.) product checked in at No. 20 overall, No. 6 among defensive linemen, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.

He became and remains the third highest-rated UNC football signee in the 247Sports era.

Across three seasons with the Tar Heels, Shaw logged 37 outings as a consistent force on the line. He racked up 55 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, plus four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

Now, Travis Shaw stacks up at No. 123 overall and No. 13 among defensive linemen in this year's portal, per 247Sports.

Meanwhile, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have landed one defensive lineman via the portal in former three-year East Carolina bruiser CJ Mims. He's part of an 11-deep Tar Heel transfer haul that currently ranks No. 34 in the country and No. 5 in the ACC, sitting below Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Florida State.

ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Quarterback Now Set to Face Tar Heels

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football