Outbound UNC Football Giant Commits to SEC Program
With one season of college eligibility remaining, UNC football junior defensive lineman Travis Shaw has decided to suit up for Texas. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound three-star transfer announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Sunday night.
ALSO READ: UNC Ends Quiet Stretch With 340-Pound Portal Prize
Shaw, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10, arrived in Chapel Hill as a five-star prospect and early enrollee in Mack Brown & Co.'s 2022 recruiting class. The Grimsley High School (N.C.) product checked in at No. 20 overall, No. 6 among defensive linemen, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.
He became and remains the third highest-rated UNC football signee in the 247Sports era.
Across three seasons with the Tar Heels, Shaw logged 37 outings as a consistent force on the line. He racked up 55 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, plus four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
Now, Travis Shaw stacks up at No. 123 overall and No. 13 among defensive linemen in this year's portal, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have landed one defensive lineman via the portal in former three-year East Carolina bruiser CJ Mims. He's part of an 11-deep Tar Heel transfer haul that currently ranks No. 34 in the country and No. 5 in the ACC, sitting below Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Florida State.
ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Quarterback Now Set to Face Tar Heels
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.