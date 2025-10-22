Two More UNC Players Leave Program as Departures Continue Mounting
As the season progresses, players across the country are leaving their teams early to enter the transfer portal in search of new opportunities.
That trend holds true for North Carolina, where several Tar Heels have left the program in recent weeks. Wide receivers Paul Billups and Aziah Johnson, as well as offensive lineman Trevyon Green, have all entered the transfer portal, seeking opportunities elsewhere. Running back Caleb Hood also departed, though his exit came after medically retiring from football.
Two more names have been added to the list of UNC departures, as offensive lineman William Boone and defensive end Pryce Yates have both left the program. According to a report from Andrew Jones of 247Sports/CBS Sports, both players’ names have been removed from the roster.
William Boone
Boone started multiple games for the Tar Heels in September before suffering an injury in a win over Richmond, UNC's third game of the season. He has not played since and left the team this week. He is no longer listed on Carolina’s roster.
Boone transferred to UNC from FCS program Prairie View A&M, where he started at right tackle in 2024 and played a team-high 782 snaps. At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, he arrived at Carolina with two years of eligibility remaining.
Boone saw plenty of time on the field as he played 98 offensive snaps and earned a 73.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest on the team. Before playing college football, he spent time at New Mexico Military Institute and Kilgore College in Texas.
Pryce Yates
Yates, a high-profile transfer from UConn, joined UNC in January but suffered a concussion during fall camp and didn’t play until the fifth game, logging 30 snaps and three tackles in a loss to Clemson. That was his only appearance for the Tar Heels, and he has since left the program.
Yates was considered one of the top transfer portal additions of the offseason after an impressive run at UConn before landing in Chapel Hill. He recorded 12.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss with the Huskies before transferring.
Yates was among the top transfer portal additions this offseason, arriving in Chapel Hill after a standout career at UConn. He posted 12.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss with the Huskies before entering the portal. Yates played just seven games last season due to injury, with his final appearance coming against North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl. UConn defeated UNC 27-14, and Yates was dominant, registering six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
