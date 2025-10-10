Veteran UNC Running Back Retires From Football
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In what is already a tumultuous bye week for North Carolina’s football program, the Tar Heels will be without a familiar face ahead of their matchup against Cal next Friday.
Fifth-year senior Caleb Hood, who began the season as North Carolina’s starting running back, announced his retirement from college football. He shared his decision on social media.
- “After much thought and prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to retire from football,” Hood wrote on Instagram. “My journey at UNC has been special and I appreciate my time here. I am exited to start the next chapter and will always take my memories of Carolina with me."
- "I want to thank Coach (Bill) Belichick, Coach (Freddie) Kitchens and Coach (Natrone) Means for giving me an opportunity, as well as all my other coaches and teammates throughout my years of football for the impact they’ve all had on my life.”
During the offseason, Hood entered the transfer portal on December 3rd—eight days before the Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick—and then withdrew his name from the portal on December 27th, more than three weeks after initially entering.
- “Caleb came to me Wednesday and shared his difficult decision to retire from playing football,” Belichick said Friday in a separate prepared statement. “I could feel his conviction and the peace with his playing career closing."
- "Caleb is a great person, a leader and an exemplary teammate. He has done everything we have asked him to do as a student-athlete both on and off the field and he has been a model representation of our program."
- "He has battled through injuries the last couple years and worked hard this offseason to stay healthy and compete every day this season. He will always be a Tar Heel and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Looking Back at Hood's Time in Chapel Hill
Hood finished the 2025 season with 16 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. He scored the first touchdown on the opening drive of the season in UNC's 48-14 loss to TCU. after he had 15 carries in Carolina's first two games, he had just one carry in the next three games.
Hood’s previous four seasons at Carolina (from 2021-24) were derailed by recurring injury issues. He played in just four regular-season games last season, contributing seven carries and three receptions.
Hood ran for 43 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries during the 2023 season, while appearing in seven games.
Hood’s best season came in 2022, when he started at running back for UNC and helped lead the Tar Heels to ACC wins over Virginia Tech, Miami, Duke and Pittsburgh.
He posted 109 all-purpose yards in a shootout at Appalachian State and later totaled 74 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in a win at Miami. Hood finished that season with 250 rushing yards before missing the final six games with an injury.
